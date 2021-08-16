Air purifiers not alternative to health protocols, says DOH7 exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Monday, August 16, 2021, said that air purifiers should not be treated as alternatives in preventing COVID-19.

“The air purifiers will not replace the proper use of masking and the rest of the public health standards,” said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of DOH-7.

Loreche, who is also the provincial consultant for health affairs in Cebu, said air purifiers serve only as ‘enhancements’ on existing health protocols proven to be effective in protecting an individual against SARS-CoV-2.

“Suffice to say that these technologies should be an enhancement only and to never replace the most consistent and proven effective way of controlling the transmission of COVID-19 -proper wear of face masks, hugas kamay, iwas sa mga matataong lugar and stay at home,” explained Loreche.

She also reiterated the state’s health bureau’s earlier position in October 2020, that there remains no sufficient evidence proving air purifiers as effective protection for COVID-19.

“As we continue onwards in trying to find that balance in learning to live with COVID-19 despite the variants of concern, there will always be newer technologies and more data that can help guide our leaders in the various guidances that they will be coming out with,” she added.

Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire on Monday also stressed, in a virtual press briefing, that handy air purifiers worn around the neck cannot provide protection against COVID-19 and will only provide a false sense of security.

The Capitol has mandated the use of air purifiers in public transportation as measures in preventing the spread of COVID-19. But netizens and a transportation group in Cebu did not welcome it. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

