WATCH: Cebuana beauty queens in Miss Universe Philippines ‘Casting Video Challenge’

Mantalongon, Dalaguete–Four Cebuana beauty queens showed their simple looks in the ‘Casting Video Challenge’ of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant.

This is the fourth and the last challenge as announce by the MUPh organization on their official Instagram page.

Steffi Rose Aberasturi (Cebu Province), Beatrice Luigi Gomez (Cebu City), Jane Darren Genobisa (Carcar City), and Chiara Alix Lim (Mandaue City) all looked simply bueatiful and candid in their videos.

Check them out here:

Voting is now officially open at the MUPh app and will end on August 20, 2021. 75 ladies will vie for their spot to the Top 50.

The girls were tasked to wear a minimal make up for this challenge.

The organization said this challenge will highlight everything about their face giving the judges and pageant fans a closer glimpse of their facial characteristics from all angles.

The beauty queens were also asked to answer a question at the end of their videos.

/bmjo