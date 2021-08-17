Cebu City to probe presence of cadavers in abandoned building

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government on Tuesday, August 17, said it will be investigating the alleged mishandling of cadavers by some funeral parlors here.

Councilor Dave Tumulak confirmed that they received reports from concerned citizens on the presence of bodies that are being stored in an abandoned building along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Basak-Pardo since Sunday, August 15.

Tumulak told reporters on Tuesday that they already sought the help of the police to do a surprise inspection of the area Monday night, August 16.

“Sa akong nakit-an, tulo nasakpan nagsunod ug abot [para ideliver ang mga patayng lawas]. Ang uban nanibat pero naay usa amo naabtan,” said Tumulak.

(We saw three men arrive to deposit bodies [at the abandoned building]. We only caught one because the others managed to escape.)

When authorities entered the deserted property, the councilor said they saw a total of 16 bodies, most of whom were left on the floor.

“Naa sad toy unom ka freezers sa sud. Mga patayng lawas (sa sud ato),” said Tumulak.

(There were also six freezers inside. These freezers also contained bodies.)

“Hugaw gyud kaayo ang lugar. Luuy kaayo tanawon unya ang mga kabanay sad atong mga namatay wa kabalo gi ingon ato ra ug plastar,” he added.

(The area is very unsanitary, Relatives do not even know that this was how their loved ones are being treated.)

Tumulak also said most of the bodies that were improperly stored there were tagged as “home deaths.”

“Nangayo nata sa mga death certificates kay base sa among nakuha nga information, tulo kuno ato kay (due to) COVID. Pero ato pa nang tan-awon sa mga death certificates,” he explained.

(We are now asking for the death certificates because based on our initial information, three of these died due to COVID. But we are yet to look at the death certificates.)

This incident also prompted Tumulak to call for an emergency meeting with officials of the different funeral parlors operating in Cebu City and the City Health Department (CHD) to remind them of protocols in the handling cadavers amid rising mortalities due to COVID-19.

Authorities will also be consulting with the CHD and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office to determine if they could impose fines on managers of the funeral parlors caught dumping the cadavers in the abandoned building.

“(Fortunately), di siya (abandoned building with cadavers) duul ug mga balay-balay,” said Tumulak.

(Fortunately, the building is located away from homes.)

