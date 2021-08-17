Cebu City cyclists ‘unhappy’ but promise to comply with 2-week break from leisure biking

DALAGUETE, Cebu — The decision of law enforcers to ban leisure biking and outdoor joggings for two weeks saddened enthusiasts who said that they also needed to exercise to boost their immune systems.

Still, there is nothing that they can do but comply with the directive.

“Honestly, I felt a little bit disappointed knowing that exercising is also best for our body to boost our immunity,” says Arvin Loberanis.

“But on the other hand I need to follow the government’s decision for the safety of all,” he told CDN Digital in an interview.

Another cyclist, Voltaire Montebon from Barangay Sambag 1, is asking local authorities to identify a specific time for riders to be out on the streets instead of imposing a temporary ban.

“The best alternative would be to have a specific time for riders to be able ride their bikes when people are sleeping like for example early morning 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. and that being said bikers should also bring their vaccination card and maintain social distancing. Having a healthy lifestyle is a good way to combat this pandemic,” he said.

Two lady cyclists also shared their thoughts on this recent policy.

Khirsten Zia Giango and Joanna Clidette Gairanod said that they are disappointed but they will have to adjust and comply with the regulation.

“I am disappointed and sad with the recent prohibition of biking in Cebu but hopefully they can come up with a better solution other than prohibiting people to [adopt] a healthier lifestyle,” said Gairanod.

Giango, for her part, said she is prepared to comply with the temporary prohibition on leisure biking.

“As a cyclist, I know that biking has become our new way to be physically and mentally fit despite the pandemic. But, with the rising COVID cases in the city, a proper safety measure should be followed.”

“We should not just think about our own health and pleasure, we should also think about the people who are vulnerable, who have been suffering in hospitals beds and the frontliners who needs our deepest cooperation,” she added.

But just because they will now have to stay at home doesn’t mean that they can’t exercise.

When asked what they plan to do during the two-week break, both said they are turning to indoor workouts.

Giango and Gairanod said they will have to shift to the use of stationary trainer or bike rollers that they have at home.

Outdoor activities are prohibited in Cebu City starting on Monday, August 16, in compliance to Acting Mayor Mike Rama’s Executive Order 137 also known as “Oplan Puyo.”

The EO encourages city residents to stay at home unless for work and other essential activities.

/ dcb

