Delivery food driver in viral confrontation with traffic enforcer now behind bars

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The food delivery driver in a now-viral video on Facebook who got into an argument with a Consolacion traffic enforcer in barangay Lamac in Consolacion town in Northern Cebu was already detained since Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Marcelino Merca Sabucido, 23, a food delivery driver and a resident of Upper Tabok in Mandaue City, is being detained at the Consolacion Municipal Police Station.

Sabucido is the driver in a viral video on Facebook who got into an argument with Maricris Modena Vallejos, 40, a traffic enforcer of the Consolacion Traffic Enforcement and Special Service (CTESS) and a resident in Oriental Poblacion in Consolacion on Tuesday.

Based on the initial investigation of the Consolacion Municipal Police Station, Vallejos manned the traffic in barangay Lamac, and guided the pedestrian. She then ordered a full stop for all vehicles to allow pedestrians to cross.

However, Sabucido reportedly moved at reckless speed going northbound and disregarded the traffic enforcer’s order. He even moved forward in front of the enforcer which started the argument.

Aside from this, the suspect also refused to give his license when asked.

Sabucido who was at that time traveling from Liloan going to SM Consolacion to pick up some items admitted that he was also at fault but got irked because the traffic enforcer allegedly hit him while apprehending him.

“Sayop gyud to nako kay enforcer man to siya pero ang ako lang ba nga wala lang unta siya nanghapak unta kay muhunong raman unta ko ato adto ko nainit kay ala 1 pa baya ko sa kadlawon ni biyahe niya hangtud alas 5 p.m kapoy sad ko ba,” said Sabucido.

Vallejos said it was not her intention to hit Sabucido’s arm.

“Unintentional to,” said Vallejos.

Vallejos filed a case of disobedience to a person in authority or his agent because she claimed her family has been affected by the video circulating online. She said this is also to remind the public to respect traffic enforcers.

On Wednesday afternoon, Vallejos filed a case of disobedience against Sabucido.

Feliculo Lecciones, CTESS head, said their own investigation is ongoing.

Lecciones said all their traffic enforcers have undergone training before they were deployed including traffic management. Moreover, every Saturday, their personnel also undergo refresher training. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy