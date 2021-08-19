Tropical Depression Isang enters PAR

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression east of the country has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021, and was given the local name “Isang” according to state meteorologists.

An update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that Isang entered PAR at around 10:00 a.m.

Satellite images show the weather disturbance hovering on the eastern border of the PAR.

“At 10:00 AM today, the tropical depression east of Luzon entered the Philippine area of responsibility and was assigned the local name #IsangPH. Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today,” Pagasa said.

Previous forecasts indicated that “Isang” may not cross the country’s landmass and may graze the eastern side of the country or recurve back to the Pacific Ocean.

