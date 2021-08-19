Officials mourn Pabling’s passing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Public officials, both local and national, mourned the passing of former Cebu governor Pablo ‘Pabling’ Garcia on Wednesday night, August 18, 2021.

“We mourn the passing of our esteemed former colleague in the House of Representatives, Deputy Speaker and Cebu Rep. Pablo P. Garcia… Cebu and the entire nation lost an exceptional public servant admired for his diligence, intelligence, and integrity,” said Deputy Speaker Lord Allan Velasco in a statement from the House of Representatives.

“He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him and working with him. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family, especially to his son and our colleague, Deputy Speaker, and Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John F. Garcia,” he added.

Mandaue City officials such as Mayor Jonas Cortes and Cebu 6th District Rep. Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon also expressed their sympathies on Pabling’s death.

“The Philippines just lost a great statesman, one whose achievements are unmatched. We will always remember you with much love and respect, Noy Pabling,” Ouano-Dizon said.

“A lifelong public servant, Noy Pabling’s legacy will be remembered by all the Cebuanos whose lives he has touched.

His good heart may have stopped beating but a heart that has touched so many lives can’t help but live on in those it loved,” said Cortes.

Local government units here in the province also extended their condolences.

Dumanjug has flown the Philippine Flag in their municipal hall in half-mast to mourn the late politician, who hailed from their town.

The Cebu Provincial Government on Thursday announced that Pabling passed away on Wednesday evening, August 18. He was 95.

Pabling’s political career started in 1951 when he became a municipal councilor in Dumanjug.

He served as Cebu’s governor from 1995 to 2004. His most recent stint was being Cebu 2nd District’s Representative from 2007 to 2013 wherein he was also the House’s Deputy Speaker.

His daughter, Gwendolyn Garcia, currently served as the governor while his son, Pablo John ‘PJ’ Garcia Jr. as congressman representing Cebu’s 3rd district.

The family’s statement said that wake and interment services for the former governor will be limited to immediate family members due to current quarantine status restrictions.

“Further announcements on necrological services shall be made as soon as quarantine restrictions ease,” the statement read.

“The family requests prayers for his eternal repose, and privacy in this difficult time of profound grief,” it added.

Pabling’s passing came just a month after the death of former Cebu governor Emilio Mario ‘Lito’ Osmeña.

