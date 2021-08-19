Liloan launches mobile vaccination buses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More towns and cities in Cebu have deployed vaccination sites on-wheels if it meant to inoculate more constituents against COVID-19.

Liloan in north Cebu has launched its mobile vaccination program with SM Prime Holdings and MyBus of Metro Rapid Transit Inc. (MRTSI) to serve senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and persons with co-morbidities in the locality’s vaccination drive.

Mayor Ma. Christina Frasco, in a post on her Instagram account, said the pilot areas for the town’s mobile vaccination bus include Barangays San Vincente and Yati.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Garcia Frasco (@christinafrasco)

“The Liloan Mobile Vaccination Bus starts off in Barangay San Vicente followed by Barangay Yati and will primarily cater to Seniors, PWDs, and Persons with Comorbidities who pre-registered on the LiveLoveLiloan app, and will accommodate other categories and Barangays subsequently,” said Frasco.

“While our LGU (local government unit) extends its best efforts to expedite the vaccination rollout, the allocation of vaccines is solely dependent on the IATF/DOH/PHO (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases / Department of Health / Provincial Health Office), and we have previously requested and await a much more substantial allocation for our general population,” she added.

Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 22 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Other local governments that have also started their own mobile vaccination sites are the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

RELATED STORIES

Mobile Vaccine Clinic starts vaccinating Mandauehanons

Drive-thru vaccination sites to be opened in Lapu-Lapu – Chan

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy