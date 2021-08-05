Mobile Vaccine Clinic starts vaccinating Mandauehanons

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has started its COVID-19 vaccination through the Mobile Vaccine Clinic (MVC) at the 6.5 relocation site gym in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Senior citizens were first vaccinated using the single dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, city’s health officer, said the MVC would visit the city’s barangays but those who have many registrants would be prioritized. Tomorrow the MVC will visit barangay Subangdaku.

Senior citizens and persons with comorbidities will be prioritized to be vaccinated through the MVC.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the MVC was a very big help because it would supplement the city’s five existing vaccination centers especially that many residents now wanted to be inoculated and that they flocked to the city’s vaccination centers.

Cortes said senior citizens would no longer have a hard time travelling going to vaccination centers.

“This is one way of bringing our services ngadto sa community nga niini’ng taliwala sa pandemic karun, dili ta malimot sa essence of being a community,” Cortes said.

(This is one way of bringing our services to the community that in the middle of the pandemic we still have not forgotten the essence of being a community.)

“Ato’ng gitagaan og prayoridad ato’ng senior kay kani pod sila ang vulnerable kaayo niya adunay commorbidities. Pwede mo walk-in ang seniors, ” said Cortes.

(We give priority to the seniors because these group especially those with comorbidities are vulnerable. They, the seniors, can walk-in [the vaccination centers].)

The mayor said the city also planned to do a house-to-house vaccination for bedridden residents.

The city’s vaccination sites are the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, UCLM campus new building, Pacific Mall, J Centre Mall, and Parkmall.

The Mobile Vaccination Clinic is a project in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross and UBE Express.

The vaccines are from the city government, the medical workers, who man the bus, are from PRC, while the bus is from Ube Express.

Lawyer Maria Vera De Jesus, PRC-Cebu Chapter administrator, said the bus could inoculate at least 200 individuals a day.

De Jesus said they might add another bus as so far residents responded positively to the clinic.

