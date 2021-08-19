Diaz, other Tokyo medalists to meet Pres. Duterte on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold medalist as well as the country’s other Tokyo Games medal winners will pay a courtesy call on President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang Palace on Monday, August 23.

Unlike their previous courtesy calls which were held virtually, Diaz along with boxing silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will visit the Malacañang Palace personally and meet President Duterte.

They will also officially report to their commander-in-chief, President Duterte as they are now enlisted military personnel.

The occasion is organized by the Office of the President in coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

During the courtesy call, the President is expected to turn over their cash incentives mandated by Republic Act 10699 or the Expanded Sports Incentives Act.

Diaz will receive a whopping P10-million cash incentive under the law. In total, Diaz is expected to pocket P55.5 million in cash aside from pledges from the private sector.

Petecio and Paalam will receive P5 million each under the law while Marcial will pocket P2 million. Like Diaz, the three medalists are also expected to receive a windfall from the private sector.

PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, PSC commissioners in Ramon Fernandez, Arnold Agustin, Celia Kiram, and Charles Maxey will be attending the event.

Also, Philippine Olympic Committee (POPC) President Cong. Abraham Tolentino, POC Secretary-General Atty. Ed Gastanes, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Chairperson Andrea Domingo, and Team Philippines Chef de Mission Nonong Araneta are also invited to attend.

