Labella to work from home for now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella will be working from home for the meantime even if he is officially back to work.

City Administrator Floro Casas Jr. told reporters that Labella was not yet in 100 percent good health to return to the City Hall physically.

With the rising cases of COVID-19 as well, Casas said it would be risky for the mayor to be exposed to people especially since the Delta variant might be more transmissible.

“Giinstructan gani mi niya ganina nga dapat skeletal ra ang atong mga empleyado karon. Labi na kay gahapon 470 (new cases) na sad ta,” said Casas.

(He instructed us earlier that there should only be a skeletal force of our employees now. Especially since we have 470 (new cases) again.)

So for now, Labella is handling meetings in his home in Barangay Bacayan or virtually.

Casas said that on his first day back, Labella was busy completing the appointments of employees and heads because this was a function exclusive to the incumbent mayor, and the employees’ appointments were not finalized since Labella went on leave.

“Naay mga empleyado uban, wala pa napirmahan ilang mga appointment sa mga casual, sa mga regular employee. Ganahan si mayor nga maplastada ni siya,” he said.

(We have other employees whose appointment papers of casual and regular employees have not yet been signed. The mayor wanted this to be smoothed out already.)

The mayor also met with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for the updates on the COVID-19 situation.

Casas assured the public that the mayor was on the way to a full recovery and he felt far better than in the past month.

