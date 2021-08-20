Pagasa: Fair Friday weather with rain showers, ‘Isang’ to exit PAR by weekend

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Isang has maintained its strength but is not expected to directly affect the weather condition in the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Friday morning, August 20, 2021.

Meantime, fair weather with possible scattered rain showers will prevail nationwide, Pagasa added.

Pagasa said that as of 4 a.m., Isang was located 1,110 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Pagasa said Isang will most likely exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

No tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised in any part of the country since Isang is less likely to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains.

It is also unlikely to cause rough sea conditions in the coastal waters of the country, said Pagasa.

