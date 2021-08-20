Man injured in multicab-bus collision in Brgy. Luz flyover

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Traffic police are reminding drivers to practice defensive driving after a man got injured in a vehicular accident involving a multicab and a bus at the flyover along Archbishop Reyes Avenue in Barangay Luz here on Friday morning, August 20, 2021.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Juditho Dinglasa, traffic investigator of Mabolo Police Station, said that the 46-year-old multicab driver Richard Estolonio, a resident of Barangay Mabini, Cebu City, was traveling the lane toward Gorordo Avenue when he allegedly swerved toward the opposite lane and collided with the bus driven by Gary Ligabon, 43, a resident of barangay Pulangbato in Bogo City.

Dinglasa said the bus driver was able to notice ahead of the collision that the multicab was heading towards him and was able to stop his vehicle.

“Nikalit lang og kabig padung sa iyaha ba. So, nihunong siya unya nibusina siya. Basin nagtuo siya nga nakatulog ba to mao to nga nidretso ra gyud hangtod nga naigo iyang atubangan sa sakyanan,” Dinglasa said.

(He unexpectedly swerved toward him (bus driver). So, he stopped and blew his horn. He thought that maybe the driver of the multicab may have have fallen asleep that is why it went on to hit him head on.)

Dinglasa said that no vehicle was ahead Estolonio at that time, which means he wasn’t overtaking anyone at the time of the accident. This is why the bus driver believes that the multicab driver fell asleep while driving.

Estolonio was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center and is currently recuperating as of this posting. He was alone in his multicab when the accident happened.

With this, Dinglasa reminds drivers to be careful at all times when driving. He added that the bus driver had no fault in this accident.

“Actually ang bus, was gyud siyay fault ani kay naa raman siya sa iyang lane. Ang driver sa multicab dili sad siya kapamugos og ngayo og medical assistance kay dili man sala sa bus gud, siya man ang nipadung sa bus,”Dinglasa said.

(The bus (driver) has no fault in this because he was in his lane. The driver of the multicab, on the other hand, can’t ask for medical assistance in this instance since the bus had no fault since it was him who went rammed into the bus.)

The vehicular accident caused temporary traffic congestion for a few minutes in the area at around 7 a.m.

READ: Vehicular accident: Maguikay flyover impassable for almost 9 hours

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy