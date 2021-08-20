PH receives 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — Some 582,500 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses were delivered to the Philippines on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The vaccines arrived past 9:25 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 onboard a China Airlines flight.

The vaccine doses were procured by the private sector and local government units via a tripartite agreement with the national government.

Last week, 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca jabs ordered by the private sector were also delivered to the country.

In total, the Philippines already received more than 46 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since February.

Over 12.8 million individuals have also been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of August 18, with nearly 30 million doses already administered.

The country is also expecting on Friday the arrival of 739,200 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the Chinese government.

