Generation rates down by 20 centavos for Aug-Sept electric bill

The generation rates in the Visayan Electric franchise area will be 20 centavos lower for the August-September billing period.

President and Chief Operating Officer Raul C. Lucero said that due to the lower prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, generation rates are lower for the August to September billing period.

But despite the 20 centavos reduction in the generation rates, we still would like to remind our customers to be mindful of their electricity consumption and make it a habit to conserve electricity. RAUL C. LUCERO President and Chief Operating Officer Visayan Electric Co.

From an average rate of P12.22 per kilowatt hour for residential customers for the July-August billing period, the average rate for August-September billing period will now be P12.02.

Read more: No electricity disconnection for cities of Cebu, Mandaue

“But despite the 20 centavos reduction in the generation rates, we still would like to remind our customers to be mindful of their electricity consumption and make it a habit to conserve electricity,” Lucero added.

Among the many ways to conserve electricity is to unplug appliances that are not being used and to use LED lighting. Electricity consumers can also ensure efficient power use when their appliances are clean and well-maintained, especially cooling appliances like air-conditioners and electric fans.

Meanwhile, Visayan Electric has extended its no disconnection policy to August 30, 2021 with the extension of the MECQ in its franchise area. The electric utility, however, is encouraging customers who have the capacity to pay to settle their bills on time despite the suspension of disconnection to avoid bill shock.

Read more: Visayan Electric: No rotating brownouts in franchise area

The Visayan Electric service centers as well as third party payment centers and partner banks remain open to accept payments. Online payment channels are also available thru Gcash, Paymaya, coins.ph, Grab, Lazada and Cliqq.

ADVERTORIAL