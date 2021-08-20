Lapu-Lapu vaccination centers welcome walk-ins

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will now open all its vaccination sites to walk-ins.

This is after the mayor has observed that some vaccination sites have experienced a decline in the number of people visiting them.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, however, explained that this is a result of their move on opening more vaccination sites for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines so that the people can have more choices.

“Yes, modawat nata kay dili naman kaayo ana ka busy. Mao nga nakita nato ganiha nga daghan na sab ang walk-in,” Chan said.

Chan said that they can still hit an average of 4,000 inoculated individuals every day.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that they are also planning to open the vaccination site at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob during the nighttime.

Chan said that this is to accommodate workers who could not visit the vaccination sites during the day.

“Since dili naman gyud kaayo ta busy, suwayan nato nga duna ta’y night time, gabie. Kay naa man sa’y uban nga magpa-vaccine after sa trabaho,” he added.

Chan explained that he selected the Hoops Dome for the nighttime vaccination because it has a huge space and big parking area for those who would like to avail of the vaccine. /rcg

