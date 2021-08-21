Lightning strike blamed for blackout affecting parts of Cebu and the Visayas

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | August 21,2021 - 11:06 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Lightning was blamed for the blackout that affected parts of the Visayas, including Cebu Island, shortly before midnight on Friday, August 20.

“A lightning strike to NGCP’s Cebu-Quiot-Colon line just before midnight last night caused power interruptions across Cebu, Leyte, Samar, and Bohol,” read a statement from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

“Efforts to restore power transmission services to affected power customers began immediately, with the first loads restored at 12:52 AM. Almost all feeders were energized by 5:48AM.”

NGCP said they continued to work to also restore the loads for the electric cooperative in Leyte.

“NGCP is expediting the re-energization of its Isabel Substation, which serves parts of Leyte under LEYECO V,” the statement added.

During their investigation, NGCP found out that a lightning strike caused the simultaneous tripping of the Colon-Cebu 138kV Lines 1, 2, and 3 and the Colon-Quiot 138kV Line, which triggered the power interruption.

