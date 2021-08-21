Julio Cesar Chavez picks Pacquiao to win by decision vs Ugas

MANILA, Philippines—Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez believes Manny Pacquiao will walk away with the victory against Yordenis Ugas in their welterweight title match on Sunday (Manila time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In an interview with FightHype.com, Chavez said Pacquiao could walk away with the WBA welterweight Super title via decision against Ugas.

“I think Pacquiao hasn’t had a knockout in a few years, it’s been years so I believe that he will win by decision tomorrow,” said Chavez, who is arguably the greatest Mexican boxer of all time.

Chavez is also part of Box Azteca’s broadcast team for the Pacquiao-Ugas fight also dabbed it up with the Filipino icon in a video that he posted on his Instagram account.

While Chavez said Pacquiao has never knocked out an opponent for quite some time, Pacquiao did score a seventh round stoppage win over Lucas Matthysse in 2018 to win the WBA “regular” welterweight championship.

The last time Pacquiao put his opponent to sleep was in 2009 when he took Ricky Hatton’s consciousness out with a beautiful left overhand to win the IBO super lightweight title.

RELATED STORIES

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy