Boxing experts, coaches to Manny: It’s time to retire 

CEBU CITY, Philippines —In light of the stunning defeat of boxing’s only eight-division world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao in the hands of Cuban Yordenis “45 Milagros” Ugas, Cebuano boxing experts shared their thoughts on the outcome of the fight that many believed was already in the bag for the “People’s Champ”.

On Sunday, August 21 (August 22 Manila Time), Ugas, who accepted the fight in 11-day notice to replace Errol Spence Jr. due to an eye injury, walked away with a unanimous decision victory against the heavily-favored Pacquiao fo the WBA world welterweight title.

All judges favored Ugas after 12 rounds at 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112, that left the entire Filipino nation in shock.

However, Cebuano boxing experts already predicted it as a very tough fight for Pacquiao although they have predicted the latter to emerge victorious.

For Edmund Villamor, the trainer of the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion Donnie Nietes, he was amazed of how Ugas fought.

“Assessment nako nindot kaayo ang pagduwa ni Ugas. Walay extra movement. Naa ra gyud siya sa atubangan ni Manny counter lang dayon siya,” said Villamor.

(My assessment is that Ugas fought well. He has no extra movements. He is just in front of Manny and he promptly counters him.)

When it comes to retirement, Villamor added that it’s time for the Pacman to hang his gloves for good.

“Pwede na para makapahuway na gyud siya. Dili naman mawala ang iyang pagkalegend naa na gyud na pwede na siya mo retire.”

(He can rest now. His being a legend will not disappear so he can retire now.)

Edito Villamor, the former chief trainer of the disbanded ALA Boxing Gym and co-owner of a boxing gym in Mandaue City with Edmund, his brother, said that last minute replacements were usually dangerous opponents.

“Kuyaw jud ang last minute replacement. Naglisod adjust si Pacquiao sa jab ni Ugas bisan sa experience niya sa boxing but saludo ko sa iyang gipakita at the age of 42 still amazing gihapon,” said Villamor.

(Last minute replacements are really dangerous. Pacquiao has a difficult time adjusting to Ugas’ jabs even with his experience in boxing, but I salute him for what he showed that at the age of 42 he is still amazing.)

For Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s chief trainer, Christopher “Ping-ping” Tepora, Pacquiao failed to adjust fully with Ugas’s orthodox style which resulted to his defeat.

“Para nako wala cya ka adjust dayon sa orthodox kay walhon ila gipraktisan. Apiki na kaayo, duol na ang fight,” said Tepora.

(For me, he could not adjust to the orthodox style because it was leftie that they were practicing against. It was already too late, because the fight was already near.)

Meanwhile, Omega Boxing Gym’s head trainer, Julius Erving Junco, he was heartbroken to see his childhood boxing hero lose the fight.

“I’m in tears. Nagtubo ko nga nag subay aning mga fights ni Pacman since Blow-by-Blow. Now is the end of his era. The legenday Manny Pacman,” said Junco.

(I’m in tears. I grew up following the fights of Pacman since Blow-by-Blow. Now is the end of his era.)

“Wala nako nakita pod sa iyang mga punches and the footwork diminished. Maybe, (it’s) age factor, he doesn’t move like Pacman anymore. Its time to hang his gloves.”

(I cannot see his punches (that he was known for) and the footwork has dimished. Maybe, (it’s) the age factor, he doesn’t move like Pacman anymore. It’s time to hang his gloves.)

On the other hand, one of the boxing experts, international boxing judge, Edward Ligas said that Pacquiao has already cemented his legacy in boxing so, it’s time for him to retire.

“It is now time to retire sa atong boxing icon Manny Pacquiao. He is slow and Ugas fought a calculated fight. Pacman has already cemented his legacy in boxing. Filipinos (are) still proud of him as the only 8 Division World Champion,” said Ligas.

(It is now time for our boxing icon Manny Pacquiao to retire. He is slow and Ugas fought a calculated fight. Pacman has already cemented his legacy in boxing. Filipinos (are) still proud of him as the only 8 division world champion.)

