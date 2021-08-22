Skateboarder Didal tries online selling to raise funds for feeding drive

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Paying it forward.

Cebuana skateboarder and Olympian Margielyn Didal tries online selling to raise funds to feed the street dwellers in Cebu.

Didal, who took to her Instagram account, Saturday, August 21, invited her followers and fans to tune in to her Facebook live selling.

The skateboarder sold some of her preloved items that she only used once or twice.

“Will be using the money for feeding program sa mga street kids and homeless,” said Didal.

With her perky antics which were made known internationally during her Olympic stint, netizens all shared their love for Didal and applauded her move to sell some of her stuff to help others.

Didal is set to be playing Santa around the street of Cebu in the coming days with the funds she was able to raise during her live online selling.

Padayon, Marge!

/dbs