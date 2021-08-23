Jerusalem is GAB’s ‘Boxer of the Month’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following his masterful performance last month, Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, the newly-crowned Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight champion, earned the honor of Games and Amusements Board’s (GAB) “Boxer of the Month”.

Jerusalem, the 27-year-old boxer from Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon earned the recognition after he easily defeated Toto Landero via unanimous decision last July 16 at the Tabunok Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

The former ALA prospect, who is a one-time world title challenger and now fights under the Zip Sanman Boxing Team, said that he was extremely thankful for the recognition.

“Dako kaayo ko ug pasalamat una sa Ginoo sa iyahang gihatag nga mga grasya sa ako-a. Lami kaayo sa feeling nga mahimong champion labi na karon nga nahimo kong best boxer sa karon nga month. Hopefully, naa pa daghan grasya moabot para sa ako,” said Jerusalem.

(I am deeply grateful to God for given me this blessings. It is a good feeling to be a champion, especially that I have become the best boxer for this month. Hopefully, more blessings will come my way.)

Jerusalem, who fought for the WBC world minimumweight title in Thailand in 2017, sports a record of 17 wins with 10 knockouts along with 2 defeats.

What makes this boxer very promising is that he is highly rated in three world boxing governing bodies.

Jerusalem is rated No. 2 in the WBC minimumweight division behind top contender Wanheng Menayothin who defeated him in 2017 for the same title. He is rated No. 4 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight division behind fellow Filipino Rene Cuarto who is the No. 3 contender while another Filipino, Pedro Taduran reigned as the current champion.

In the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Jerusalem is ranked No. 2 behind Japanese Masakkta Tanigichi. The WBO minimumweight world champion is Wilfredo Mendez of Puerto Rico.

Jerusalem said that he as of the moment, he had no upcoming fight scheduled, but he continued to train here in Cebu to keep himself in shape.

