CCPO exec: The stricter protocol implementation, the lesser the COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The deputy director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has assessed that the stricter the implementation of the health protocols in the city, the lesser the COVID-19 cases recorded.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said this following the assessment they had from their August 3 to 21 apprehensions as Cebu City had been under the modified enhanced community quarantine. Parilla cited Police Stations 5 and 6 with the most apprehensions but with lesser COVID-19 cases.

From August 3 to 21, Parilla said that Police Station 5 (Carbon Market) recorded 708 apprehensions with 37 COVID cases, and Police Station 6 (Sawang Calero) reported 634 violators apprehended with 104 COVID-cases. Considering that these stations had congested areas of jurisdiction, Parilla said that there was really a relation in stricter implementation of health protocols in the lessening of the COVID-19 cases in Cebu City.

Here is the graph that Parilla is referring to.

With this, Parilla directed all the police stations to ensure stricter implementation of health protocols and set stations 5 and 6 as examples. He said that these stations had lesser personnel considering that they also had a few COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Cebu City policemen conducted their one-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) last August 21. All police stations conducted their operations in their respective areas of jurisdictions.

Parilla said that from the one-day SACLEO, they had arrested 119 individuals, 39 of whom were suspected drug personalities.

Of these 39 individuals, 10 are High-Value Individuals in terms of illegal drugs and from the 34 drug operations, they had seized 470 grams or nearly half a kilo of ‘shabu’ worth P3,201,000.

Apart from their drug operations, police were able to arrest at least 55 individuals in illegal gambling, 16 ,who were served warrants of arrest, and nine for illegal possession of firearms.

