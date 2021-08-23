Mateo Guidicelli on workouts and 10-minute post-workout ice baths

DALAGUETE, Cebu—It’s not rare to see athletes and fitness enthusiasts jumping into an ice bath after an intense physical activity.

They are taking ice baths to speed up recovery time following tough workouts.

Just like Cebuano actor-athlete-Army reservist Mateo Guidicelli who shared on Monday, August 23, 2021, his personal experience on taking ice baths.

“#icebath – I started with 1 minute, I’ve worked my way up to 10 minutes in here, With proper breathing and relaxation techniques. At first it hurt physically and mentally but that’s the whole point of it, to embrace the pain. I try to do the ice bath everyday after our intense workout sessions to recovery my body for the next days session. #stayhard,” he wrote in the caption of hid Facebook post.

Mateo Guidicelli has also been sharing his post-workout habits on his Instagram stories like taking ice baths after every intense workout out with his friends.

Are you wondering what are the potential benefits of an ice bath?

Here’s a list of potential health benefits according to Healthline.com, about what an ice bath can do:

1. Eases sore and aching muscles

2. Helps your central nervous system

3. Limits the inflammatory response

4. Decreases the effect of heat and humidity

5. Trains your vagus nerve

