NBI-7: Case of Usurpation of Authority against bikers depends on victim’s cooperation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) said it will pursue filing a case of Usurpation of Authority against the bikers who were caught on camera punching a bread delivery driver but only if the victim continues to provide a statement.

Attorney Renan Oliva, director of NBI-7, clarified that they could only pursue filing a case of Usurpation of Authority if Marvin Lobitaña, the delivery driver who received the blows from the still unidentified bikers, continues to provide them with a statement on how one of the bikers claimed he was an agent of the NBI.

“Ang importante gud is ang identification nila. Siya mag identify kung kinsa, siya say musulti giunsa pag paila nga ni utter ba siya sa iya nga tubangan og NBI ba siya o nagpakita ba og ID,” Oliva said.

(The important thing here is their identification. He is the one who will identify them, he will be the one who can narrate how the the biker uttered or claimed he was an NBI personnel or if he showed an ID.)

Oliva said they are still waiting for the victim, who went to their office on Monday, August 23, to revisit their office and pursue in giving his statement about the incident.

Lobitaña on Monday expressed his eagerness to file a complaint against the two bikers.

But Lobitaña confirmed on Tuesday that he settled the issue with the bikers. As of this posting, details on the settlement hasn’t been revealed yet.

Oliva noted that the victim’s statement is vital in pursuing their complaint.

Meanwhile, Oliva added that they received at least four possible names on the identities of the two bikers who were seen husti g the victim. But these name are still being verified. They have already secured footage from nearby areas and are currently checking on them.

