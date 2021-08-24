‘BoPin’ releases first YouTube vlog

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Gonzaga family is slowly taking over YouTube!

This as the parents of celebrities Alex and Toni Gonzaga, Bonoy and Pinty Gonzaga, released their first vlog entry on their YouTube channel Bonoy and Pinty Gonzaga, or most commonly known as “Bopin.”

Their first vlog entry uploaded on August 21, 2021, has already over a million views as of August 24.

A lot of the netizens find the video hilarious as Daddy Bonoy takes over the camera and does most of the speaking, seemingly annoying Mommy Pinty.

In the video you can see who Alex got her funny bones from.

Daddy Bonoy shares their quick evening dinner with family and teases Mommy Pinty about riding their old “jeep” instead of their new car, to which Mommy Pinty protests. She gets inside their new car instantly.

Many netizens find their vlog refreshing because of the rawness of the couple.



In just a matter of days, the new vloggers already has over 401,000 subscribers, earning the silver play button from YouTube.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Toni Gonzaga helps guest by donating all proceeds from her vlog