31 minors, shelter staff “clinically recovered” from COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The 31 minors and four staff from the Home Care Center for Children in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City have already been declared clinically recovered from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Annabeth Cuizon, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said that this after they have already completed their 14-day quarantine period.

Aside from this, those who have manifested symptoms of the virus, particularly coughing, have also recovered from it.

Due to this, Cuizon announced that the facility will now again accept clients specifically children in conflict with the law (CICL), victims of different abuses, and abandoned children.

“But those who will be accepted at the facility should undergo first RT-PCR test to avoid the transmission of the virus,” Cuizon said.

Currently, 46 minors were housed in the facility. The facility also has 32 staff.

Out of the 32 staff, Cuizon said that only one has not yet been vaccinated and was advised to minimize interaction with the children.

“Kinahanglan pod nga mosunod na gyud sila sa mga health protocols, mag-PPE (personal protective equipment) gyud sila inig hatod nila ug pagkaon sa mga bata,” she added. /rcg

