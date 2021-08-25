How does the MUPH select its Final 30? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The selection for the top 30 of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 was explained for all the pageant fans on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The MUPH explained how the selection for the final 30 would be done via its Facebook page.

The final 30 will be composed of 27 delegates selected by the panelists of this year’s MUP.

Then there are the top 3 delegates who will be moving forward to the competition by receiving the highest votes online through their MUPH app.

“The basis for selection is ALL of their performances in the previous challenges and the upcoming Interview Challenge. It is based solely on performance and NOT on the Fan Votes. High fan votes in the previous challenges don’t guarantee placement,” MUPH said in its Facebook page.

The organization clarified that voting is completely voluntary.

“Voting is completely voluntary and is not a requirement to advance to the next round. So it is possible for a delegate to make it into the Top 30 completely on her own merit. However, if fans want to help secure a slot for their favorite in The Final 30, they can cast votes for them. Delegates who garner the top 3 highest fan votes total from August 22 to August 31, 11:59 PM will automatically advance to The Final 30,” MUP explained.

Bea Gomez (Cebu City) and Steffi Aberasturi (Cebu Province) are the Cebuana beauty queens still in the running for this year’s title.

