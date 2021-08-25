Chan to Oponganons: Refrain from inviting visitors into your homes

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is asking Oponganons to refrain from inviting visitors from other places during fiesta celebrations, especially in Olango Island.

This after Chan has observed that barangays in Olango Island have already recorded cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Olango Island did not have cases of the infection until recently, he said. The island will be celebrating its fiesta from August 28-30.

“Hangyo nato hilabi na sa taga Isla sa Olango nga unta atong ampingan ang atong kaugalingon. Ang atong gibuhat, para ni sa kaayohan natong tanan,” Chan said.

Of the 11 barangays in Olango Island, including the islet barangays, Talima currently has eight active cases of COVID-19, Sta. Rosa with seven cases, Tingo with ten cases, San Vicente with two cases, Baring with one case, and Caw-oy with three cases.

Chan said that for those who would celebrate their fiestas, they can still prepare some foods as part of our tradition and culture, but only members of the family should consume it and no visitors should be invited.

“Akong hangyo, akong panawagan, ngadto sa mga kaigsuonan nga mag-selebrar ug kaspitahan nga pwede ratang maghikay agig pagpasalamat. Apan kita ra ang pamilya ang mangaon,”

Chan also reiterates his call to Oponganons to always follow the health and safety protocols, while encouraging those 15 and below and over 65 years old to always stay at home as the city’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Based on the data of the City Health Department, as of August 24, 2021, Lapu-Lapu City has a total active case of 1,257. /rcg

