15 Lapu-Lapu City Hall employees contract COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- A total of 15 employees of Lapu-Lapu City Hall tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Chan also revealed that the majority of them were already inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, while some were only able to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

“Naay department head nga naigo, duha. Usa ka marshall, naay mga CSWDO (City Social Welfare and Development Office) nga social workers nangaigo. Naa po’y mga office staff sa nagkalain-laing department,” Chan said.

Chan also said that some of them were asymptomatic, while some were admitted to the hospitals after manifesting symptoms of the virus.

Due to this, Chan said that they will be implementing a skeletal workforce arrangement, to limit the number of people that will visit the city hall.

This is to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“Atoang gipanawagan nga mag-skeletal lang ta. Unya kung naa gani mga meeting, ipaagi lang nato ug mga Zoom,” he added.

Chan also discourages the city council from conducting face-to-face sessions and encourages them to adopt online/virtual meetings. /rcg

