Proposed ordinance in Sogod seeks to punish sellers of COVID vaccination cards

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Local officials in Sogod town, northern Cebu are mulling to pass an ordinance that seeks to punish individuals who sell COVID vaccination cards.

The municipal government of Sogod announced on social media that their legislative body will be conducting a public consultation on the proposal.

It was penned by Municipal Councilor Elmer Ceniza and tentatively titled as An Ordinance Penalizing Individuals Who Tamper or Forge Authentic Vaccination Cards or Sell Forged Vaccination Cards in the Municipality of Sogod, Cebu.

A draft copy of the proposed ordinance was also posted on social media, which stated that the ‘rampant reports of individuals forging authentic vaccination cards in order to avoid or skirt around COVID vaccination requirements’ prompted the municipality to push for the proposed ordinance.

Should the ordinance pass and take effect, violators will be fined with P2,500 and may face imprisonment not exceeding six months.

Private corporations and those under the government, if caught, will also face the same penalties. Companies may have their business permits and licenses revoked while government workers and officials may face dismissal from service.

The public consultation, scheduled this Friday, August 27, will also be held virtually due to the continuing threats of COVID-19.

“The public hearing will be on August 27, 1:30 p.m. only via FB (Facebook) live stream due to the current situation with the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases brought about by the Delta variant,” the municipality said.

Constituents of Sogod are also told to email their comments and suggestions to the Sangguniang Bayan’s official email address at [email protected]

Sogod is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 76 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/bmjo

