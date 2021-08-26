Cebu receives additional 50k doses of Pfizer vaccines
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu received an additional supply of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the spokesperson of the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), confirmed to reporters that 50,310 doses of the mRNA vaccines arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Wednesday evening, August 25.
The shipment formed part of the 362,700 doses the Philippines procured from the US pharmaceutical giant, said Loreche.
Loreche, however, said they are yet to announce the allocation of the newly arrived vaccines.
Central Visayas, where Cebu belongs, has already received a total of 2,792,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including the new batch of Pfizer-BioNTech. /rcg
