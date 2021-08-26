Mandaue’s new COVID-19 facility now 95% complete

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The old two-story building of the Department of General Services (DGS) and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) that would be the extension of the city’s hospital is now 95 percent complete said Engineer Marivic Cabigas, DGS head.

Cabigas said that the renovation of the facility should be finished by August 31, 2021, and will be turned over by September 1.

The DGS started the renovation on the first week of August 2021.

The DGS is now only finishing the nurses and doctors’ station and minimal installation of other equipment.

The facility that is located just across the city’s hospital has a 64-bed capacity.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, head of the patient care and management team of Mandaue City’s Emergency Operations Center and deputy chief of the Vaccine Operation Center, said COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms would be admitted at the facility while those who have moderate to severe symptoms will be brought to the city hospital.

Dargantes said that every day the city hospital would always reach the full capacity of 25 patients, all COVID-19 cases.

She said that supposedly the hospital caters to only 15 COVID patients and the rest would be for non-COVID cases but now because of the increase of cases and admissions, all the 25 beds were occupied by COVID patients. /rcg

