Lapu-Lapu City Council defers OK of supplemental budget

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Council has deferred for the second time the Supplemental Budget (SB) No. 3 proposed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

SB No. 3 is worth P45 million, where P40 million of which were allocated for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response, while P5 million is allocated to the hazard pay of medical frontliners in the city.

City Councilor Flaviano “Bobit” Hiyas said that during their regular session on Thursday, August 26, 2021, held at Marina Seaview in Barangay Ibo, they deferred the proposed supplemental budget, after the City Accountant failed to submit a liquidation for COVID-related expenditures.

“Wala pa kay wala pa makasubmit og liquidation ang City Accountant sa COVID-related expenditures,” Hiyas said in a text message.

(No, we still have not (approved it) because the City Accountant has not submitted yet a liquidation of the COVID-related expenditures.)

Earlier, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) head Annabeth Cuizon has appealed to the city council to approve the proposed supplemental budget, so that their office could continue to implement its burial assistance program.

This after its allocation for the program of P9 million has already been depleted.

Of the P45 million proposed SB No. 3, P15 million of which would be allocated for the burial assistance program of the CSWDO.

/dbs

