Jinkee Pacquiao claps back at haters

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If her husband, boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, can fight on a boxing ring, this misis can also fight effortlessly on social media.

Jinkee Pacquiao has been receiving a lot of slaps online after posting photos of her and her family while watching her husband fight Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugás in Las Vegas last weekend.

Some observers said that the outfit that she wore then cost over a million pesos.

Many netizens joined the bandwagon by also posting their comments online.

While there were those who chose to defend Jinkee, many opted to call her out for being “too lavish.”

But as tough as her husband can be, Jinkee did not seem to mind all these. And she also found means to make her own counterpunches.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, August 28, Jinkee clapped back at her bashers with a Fendi-inspired post.

“Basi apilon napud ug compute ang carpet joke lang po! ,” she wrote as caption to her post.

In a separate post, the mother of five gave this message to all the bashers: “Thought of the day.. Bitterness is a poison to your soul. Jealousy kills your happiness. Insecurity destroys your goodness. No matter how good you are to the people, there is always a person who hates you for no reasons. But still continue to do good to them with the love of the Lord” Love more! Be happy! Life is short! ,” she said.

Looks like Jinkee is not stressing out on all the bashing and comments she is reading online and is instead living her life the best way possible. /

