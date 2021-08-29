Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes it to Top 7 of MUP’s Interview Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu City’s bet, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, made it to the top 7 in the Interview Challenge of Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

She wowed the judges when she talked about her passion for sports and her being a part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.

The pageant’s top 50 delegates were made to answer random questions that were given during the Interview Challenge.

But before answering these questions, they were given 45 seconds each to introduce themselves.

Gomez did not shy away from admitting that she is a part of the LGBTQA community.

In her introduction, she also mentioned her love for sports, specifically volleyball.

Gomez also shared her love for the water and told the judges that she would go scuba diving too.

And just by looking at her physique, it is no surprise that she loves to stay active.

“When I want to spice up my workout I do a few rounds of boxing and I do most of these things with my girlfriend Kate,” she said.

Gomez’s girlfriend, Kate, is one of the most sought-after female disc jockeys in the Cebu’s music industry.

The couple has been together for six years now and they are set to celebrate their seventh year anniversary in a couple of months.

What keeps them busy aside from their respective works during the pandemic is their adopted white pusang pinoy, Twix.

Her wits and grace made Gomez ace this round of the competition. She occupied the sixth top spot in the pageant’s interview challenge.

/ dcb