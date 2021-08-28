Steffi Aberasturi sizzles in black two-piece swimsuit

DALAGUETE, Cebu— Cebuana contender for the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) 2021, Steffi Aberasturi, shared photos of her in a black swimsuit along with a little fun fact about it.

According to Aberasturi, she first wore this black two-piece during a recent photo shot because it was her personal favorite.

But she did a second photo shot where she wore a nude one-piece swimsuit which she submitted as her official entry for the ’Swimsuit Challenge’ of the Miss Universe Philippines competition.

She said the nude one-piece swimsuit was her team’s top choice for her photo entry.

And it seems that they made the right choice because her photo entry gained the attention and admiration of her fans and supporters.

But netizens seem to also love her photos wearing the black-two piece swimsuit.

“Well your team was definitely right in choosing the right photo (brown ba yun na may pa whip your hair kapa🤗) this swimsuit is good but you look better those submitted photo.. Kudos to your team Steffi!” Inday Sarah Lang wrote as comment to Aberasturi’s social media post.

Lourdes Carbonilla Taala commented, “That black swim suit is just right for your skin it glows like gold that enhances your beautiful body!”

“FUN FACT: We shot two sets for the MUP swimsuit challenge. I and my team went back and forth in our group chat up to the last minute as to which photo to submit. This set is my personal choice but the set with the nude swimsuit was unanimously everyone in my team’s favorite. Should’ve I fought harder to go with this? ” she wrote as caption to the photos that she posted online.

The 26-year-old Cebuana beauty again proved that she continues to be a crowd favorite with her “pasabog” photos and videos.

