Labella: COVID-19 pandemic demands new form of sacrifice and heroism

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – While remembering the heroism of the forebearers who helped shape the nation to what it is today, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella emphasized the demand for a new form of sacrifice in this time of pandemic.

“While we are still at the height of this global pandemic, our situation demands from us a new form of sacrifice and heroism — one that is shown by our healthcare workers who are at the frontline of our COVID response efforts,” said Labella in his statement posted on the Cebu City Public Information Office Facebook page on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Amid the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged everyone to be inspired by the dedication of our modern-day heroes.

Labella said he is hopeful that the bravery and heroism of the foreberers would also serve as an inspiration in response to the call of times.

“In honor of their heroism, let us all be inspired by their dedication and strengthen our resolve as we overcome our challenges, anchored on the virtues set by the forefathers of our country,” he said.

Labella noted that the forebearers’ bravery and heroism brought freedom and independence to the country, upheld the people’s democratic rights, and took courage to face struggles and even death for the sake of future generation.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Deputy Chief Implementor Joel Garganera said the definition of today’s national heroes would be the frontline workers.

Garganera, however, stressed that this does not mean that it only has something to do with medical frontliners, particularly those working in the hospitals, temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF), barangay isolation centers (BIC), and those in crematoriums.

“Kani atong mga police, kani atong mga tanod, BHERT (Barangay Health Emergency Response Team), kanang atong mga PROBE (Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement), KASALIGAN, kaning mga force multipliers, kaning mga grabage collector, tiaw mo na mo-kolekta ka og mga basura nga gikan ni sa mga infectious, dili na lalim,” he said.

Garganera also considers those who got themselves vaccinated as heroes, stressing that they are being responsible not only for themselves but for their family and the community as a whole.

“Unya ag atong po’ng mga officials pod nato bisan tuod wa na sa atubangan but constantly naghunahuna gyud na sila unsa’y angay nga makalingakawas ta aning pandemya,” he added.

