Beatrice Gomez shares early successes on MUP with supporters

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “My successes are yours as well. We can do this Cebu City!”

Cebu City representative Beatrice Luigi Gomez is on fire and is ready to burn brighter as she gets closer to the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

Gomez has been one of the favorites for this year’s batch of delegates.

Being hailed as the winner of the Introduction Challenge, Gomez sees this as an extra push to be big and better as she vies for a slot in the Final 30.

In her Instagram post, Monday, August 30, she shared a video with a caption that reads,

“I haven’t been able to monitor my socmed accounts lately as I occupied myself with trainings and preparations while waiting for the results. A good soldier is always ready as they say. These long days have truly been worth it as we slowly see the fruition of our hard work,” she said.

And as she prepares for what lies ahead of her, she is confident by the fact that she has her supporters cheering her on.

“This is especially a sweet one knowing that many of you are behind me, trusting me, and believing me that I truly deserve to be here,” she continued.

Do you think Bea deserves a spot at the Final 30? Download the MUPH app now and cast your votes.

RELATED STORIES

How does the MUPH select its Final 30? Read on

2 Cebuana beauty queens among MUP 2021 challenge winners

Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes it to Top 7 of MUP’s Interview Challenge

Reigning Binibining Cebu Beatrice Gomez dedicates MUP journey to the youth

Beatrice Luigi Gomez thanks ‘fairy godmothers’ as she vies for the MUP crown

FACES OF CEBU: Beatrice Gomez, 25, beauty queen and Philippine Navy Reserve Unit trainee

Steffi Aberasturi sizzles in black two-piece swimsuit

Steffi Aberasturi uses CCLEX as her catwalk for MUP runway challenge

/dbs