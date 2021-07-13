Ellen Adarna shares sweet moments with her little masseuse

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another video of Cebuana actress Ellen Adarna and her son, Elias Modesto, is melting hearts online.

Her new IG video shows that the three-year-old boy is also capable of taking good care of his mama.

In the video that she posted Sunday night, July 11, Adarna is seen playing with Elias. And while they were busy trying to assemble the little boy’s leggo kart, Adarna started to complain that she was having a headache.

“Oh my God, love this is giving me a headache,” she said.

And her little angle was quick to come to her rescue and gave her a massage.

Sweet little masseuse WATCH: While playing with her son Sunday night, July 11, actress Ellen Adarna pretended that she…

The short and sweet videos that Adarna is sharing online is giving as a glimpse of how Elias is growing up into a sweet, gentle, and caring boy.

Good job, Elias! /END