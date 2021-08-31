Man arrested for “selling” fake vaccination cards in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon, August 30, for allegedly selling fake vaccination cards in Sanciangko Street, Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Albe Codilla, deputy station commander of Carbon Police Station, identified the suspect as Clifford Arcilla, 46, a resident of Barangay Talamban here.

Arcilla is currently detained at the Carbon Police Station after at least three fake vaccination cards were seized from his possession.

He will be facing charges for falsification of public documents, the police said.

According to the police, Arcilla and his wife manage a shop that offers printing and laminating services in Sanciangko Street.

Codilla said their operation stemmed from a report they received about the selling of fake vaccination cards in an establishment located at the said barangay. The cards were reportedly priced at P450 each.

The Carbon police then sent a team to validate the report.

When operatives reached the area, they asked a man about where they could buy vaccination cards. It turned out that the man they were talking to is the suspect.

Police alleged that the suspect told them that he indeed has vaccination cards available but warned them not to tell anyone, Codilla said.

After asking for the price of the cards, the operatives were then asked to fill out a form and told to come back an hour later to claim the cards.

“After ato, nangutanag pilay bayad unya unsay pamaagi. So nag fill up sila sa form ngadto unya pagka human, giprocess na ang card para mahimo na siya,” she added.

Police Major Kenneth Albotra, the Carbon station commander himself conducted the entrapment operation against the subject.

Codilla said that the suspect did not resist arrest and even admitted that he had been faking vaccination cards for quite some time now.

The suspect refused to issue any statement to reporters.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, for his part, said that they have already coordinated with the Mandaue City government since they found out that the faked cards were from the city.

“Gipanag-iya ni sa Mandaue City government nga gi fake ang ilang vaccination cards,” Tumulak said.

Currently, the Cebu City police are intensifying their monitoring of printing shops for possible illegal services.

