Labella fires ‘kotong’ traffic enforcer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has terminated the traffic enforcer caught in a video asking for payment from an apprehended driver in what appeared to be a case of “kotong” or corruption.

Labella shared a video of a traffic enforcer, who was unknowingly filmed, talking with a driver who was apparently apprehended for an unknown reason.

In a mix of Tagalog and Cebuano, the traffic enforcer told the driver that if someone asked, he should not tell them that he already paid the enforcer an amount.

“Ipabasa mo dito ha. Kung hindi palang dito, yung babayaran mo ay P3,000, kaluoy lang ni ha. Pabasa mo yan ha. Pag nahuli kayo, di na ako sagot ha,” said the traffic enforcer.

The video posted by a netizen going by the handle, Langlang Waskin Kokoy, also clearly showed the name of the enforcer, which made it easier for the city government to trace the individual. Mayor Labella could not hide his disappointment in his Facebook post as he said the enforcer has been under the service of the city government for 25 years. “This enforcer has been in public service for 25 years. Pero sa kapila na nako pag ingon, I will not tolerate any form of corruption in my administration.” “I have given instructions to the HRDO (Human Resource and Development Office ) to immediately terminate this personnel. Sa katong nakapanag-iya ani nga video, mamahimong mo adto sa among City Legal Office for the filing of appropriate case,” said the mayor. The City Legal Office is expected to conduct a formal investigation over the personnel and the incident especially if the driver files a complaint. /rcg

