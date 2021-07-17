CCTO to public: Help us catch motorists illegally parking their vehicles on weekends

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public are encouraged to report to the Cebu City Transportation Office or CCTO illegally parked vehicles especially during the weekends.

Paul Gotiong, CCTO spokesperson, said that the public could call the office’s hotline numbers to report traffic violations especially illegal parking or obstruction to bike lanes.

Gotiong said that they were appealing to the public for help on this because during the weekends only a limited number of traffic enforcers would be deployed because they also needed to rest on the weekends.

“At this time for weekends, we have limited personnel. In cases of rampant illegal parking or obstruction to bike lanes and other concerns, they can report to any of our hotlines (posted on our cover photo in our facebook page) or to our Viber number 09912241619 sa itug-an ni OIC Traffic for photos or videos, said Gotiong.

The CCTO hotline numbers are for (Globe) 09177222344 and for (Sun) 09225866405.

He also noted the rampant traffic violations committed during the weekends, especially illegal parking and obstruction to bike lanes violations.

He cited as examples although not on a weekend, last Tuesday’s operation where they clamped 90 vehicles due to overnight and illegal parking in Barangays Tisa, Banawa and Guadalupe and also in Salvador Street.

Gotiong reminded motorists that the drivers of motorcycles would have to pay a P1,000 fine if their motorcycle would be caught illegally parked in the city.

For 4-wheel vehicles, he said the erring drivers would have to pay a P1,500 fine for the violation, especially when their vehicles would be clamped.

RELATED STORIES

CCTO to Sugbo Bike Lanes Board: Deploy bike marshals to augment enforcers

CCTO urges drivers to respect pedestrian lanes

CCTO: Rise in number of jaywalkers due to lack of discipline and education

CCTO says number of vehicular accidents for the first half of 2021 is ‘alarming’

/dbs