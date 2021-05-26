CCTO clamps 77 vehicles in 3 days for night illegal parking

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 26,2021 - 10:58 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The disregard of traffic regulations has a price to pay.

In the last three days, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) clamped a total of 77 for night illegal parking.

CCTO, in an advisory posted this Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, said their operations were made in response to complaints on the presence of illegally parked vehicles that obstruct city and barangay roads.

“Kini naga base sa mga reklamo nga among nadawat dinhi sa among opisina. Among ibalik balik og pahimangno nga dili ipataka og parking ang inyong mga sakyanan panahon sa kagabhion para magamit kini panahon nga adunay mutumaw nga emergencia.”

(Our operations were made in response to complaints received by our office. We continue to remind the public against unauthorized parking at night so these roads can be used especially in times of emergencies.)

The recent CCTO operations were made in Barangays Mabolo, Lahug, Banawa, Kasambagan, Kamputhaw, Kalunasan, San Nicolas Proper, Basak San Nicolas, Tejero, and San Antonio.

Meanwhile, traffic enforcers also conducted an early morning operation against unregistered tricycles plying routes in the southern part of the city this Wednesday morning.

Traffic enforcers issued citation tickets to at least five drivers, one of whom was found to be driving without a license.

Aside from being unfair to drivers who make it a point to always secure the needed travel documents and license, erring drivers do not also qualify for insurance coverage in case of an emergency.

Photos below are from CCTO:

