Comelec OKs voter registration in MECQ areas

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | September 01,2021 - 12:37 PM

| File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday approved voter registration in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), which includes Metro Manila.

“Comelec en banc just now approves conduct of registration, from 8AM – 5PM, in areas under MECQ, starting September 6, 2021,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez told reporters in a Viber message.

“In-mall voter registration will be allowed,” Jimenez added.

Metro Manila is under MECQ until September 7.

Voter registration will be until September 30, 2021.

