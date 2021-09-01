‘Legend of Manipis’ a source of inspiration for newbie bikers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— They call him the “Legend of Manipis.”

Why?

Let’s start with the fact that this cyclist is already 82-years-old and yet he continues to ride on a daily basis. And his favorite destination is the very challenging terrains of the Manipis Road, a narrow road with sharp curves that connects the cities of Talisay in southern Cebu and Toledo in the midwestern part of the island.

Photographer Hener Jaca of Stefners Fotographia was able to document the legend’s recent travel and posted his photos on his Facebook page last August 23.

And the photo of the elderly biker took the online world by storm with over 2.2 million reach.

His name is Rustico Mabunay, a resident of Barangay Biasong, Talisay City. He works as a barangay tanod at night.

Mabunay is referred to as the “Legend of Manipis” by other bikers like him because of his endurance to travel long distances and on very challenging terrains despite his age.

According to Jaca, who also rides and takes photos of riders at the Manipis Road on weekdays, he decided to make Mabunay, who is also called “Tatay Ekoy” by his friends, the recent subject of his photography because he wanted to make this legendary man known by others who are outside of their biking community.

“Kana c tatay ,kay everyday/morning jud na nimo siya makita nga mag bike sa manipis. Cuz I’ve heard stories from his mga apo nga if dili daw siya maka bike kay mang gahi daw iyang mga muscles,” shared Jaca.

And Tatay Ekoy is not the only elderly biker that you will see when you happen to visit the Manipis bike trail. There are also others like him who have turned the area into their very own playground.

And the group’s youngest member is 63-years-old.

Jaca, who just started biking a year ago due to the pandemic, said that he is inspired every time that he would see Tatay Ekoy and the other elderly bikers.

The energy that they show is a source of inspiration for newbies like him. / dcb