Palma calls on faithfuls to get the COVID-19 vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Calling it a “gesture of love,” Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged Catholic faithfuls to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

Palma made this message in a pre-recorded video the Archdiocese of Cebu posted on social media last Friday, August 20.

“Isip Arsobispo, ang akong pahinumdum ug gitudlo sa simbahan nga giawhag kita, unless unya naay medical reason nga dili pananglitan naay kontra sa atong kalawasan pero kung wala, important gyud ang vaccination,” said Palma.

(As an Archbishop, it is my reminder and part of the teachings of the church that we are all encouraged to have ourselves vaccinated, unless your have medical reasons not to, because it is important to be inoculated.)

Palma, a COVID-19 survivor and has since completed his inoculation schedule, said getting vaccinated is an act of love itself, no matter how small. He also pointed to the recent message from Pope Francis that urged Catholics around the world to get inoculated.

“I pray to God that everyone may contribute to their own small ray of sun, their own small gesture of love. No matter how small, love is always right,” he added.

The prelate also reminded devotees to always follow health protocols to help stem the rapid increase of COVID-19 infections, especially with threats of the more transmissible Delta variant.

“Gihangyo nato ang tanan nga padayun sa pag amping. Ug niining tungura tuud, kita sayud sa ka importante sa face masks, social distancing ug iwas (sa kadaghanan), pagpanghugas sa kamot pananglit, ug ang vaccination,” said Palma.

(We urge everyone to always take care of themselves. And at this point, we are all well aware of the importance of wearing face masks, the observance of social distancing and avoiding gatherings, frequent hand washing, and vaccination.)

Prior to Palma’s public speech, Pope Francis has urged Roman Catholics around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

