Yen Santos and Paolo Contis top Twitter PH

Yen Santos and Paolo Contis ranked first and second in the Philippines’ trending list on Twitter Friday, September 3, 2021.

This came after the third party issue that allegedly broke the relationship of long-time couple Contis and LJ Reyes.

Netizens on Twitter shared their sentiments on the issue and felt for Reyes and their kid Summer.

Reyes did not drop names nor she did actually reveal that there was indeed a third-party issue.

But netizens took it as it is as recent photos and videos showing Contis with a female companion in Baguio are also circulating online. Netizens alleged that the girl was Santos.

In an interview with King of Talk Boy Abunda, Reyes was asked by Abunda twice if there was a third party involved in her split with Contis.

When first asked by the TV host, she just looked at Abunda with tears welling up her eyes, which made him not pursue the question anymore.

After a series of other questions, the question on a third party was given to Reyes once more.

“I think marami pong makakasagot niyan, kahit hindi po ako ‘yung sumagot,” she told Abunda. (I think many people can answer that question, even if I don’t respond.) /rcg

