Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo rules Gensan Gymnastics Virtual International Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s very own Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo dominated four age groups in the Gensan Gymnastics Virtual International Cup 2021 which ran from August 26 to 29.

The major virtual rhythmic gymnastics tournament was participated in by nine countries including the Philippines.

The other participating countries were Hong Kong, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Russia, and Indonesia.

Despite the stiff competition, Daniella Myrn Dela Pisa, the younger sister of Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa along with Jholan Morales Calope, Dominique Rylen Labides, and Kjaral Delay lorded their respective age groups.

Dela Pisa topped the novice (6-7 years old) category. Calope ruled the novice (16-and above) while Labides shone in the pre-junior (10-11 years old) class.

Delay, meanwhile, claimed the top spot in the APL level 1 (11-12 years old).

The team also earned five second places courtesy of Juliana Maxine Igot (APL level 1, 9-10 years old), Jhamberlyne Sarabia Conde (APL level 1, 11-12 years old), Jaiannah Margeaux Viros (novice category, 6-7 years old), Alexis Dominique Tan (novice 16-years old above), and Clarisse Martine Lo (pre-junior 8-9 y.o).

Meanwhile, Kamira Jewel Amirul settled for third place in the pre-junior 8-9 years old as well as Noem Drexel Krixie Guade (pre-junior 12-13 y.o),

The rest of the team’s winning gymnasts were Audrina Loise Caudor (1st in floor exercise, pre-junior 12 y.o and below), Lhindsay Lubang (3rd in floor exercise, pre-junior 12 y.o and below), Geanne Alexa Rallos (3rd in floor exercise (3rd in pre-junior 15-16 y.o), Isabella Cagata (3rd in floor exercise, APL level 1, 9-10 y.o).

The team’s head coach is Darlene Dela Pisa with assistant coaches Allen Miles Castañeda and Dale Bacalan. /rcg

