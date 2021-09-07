Cebu spared from Tropical Depression Jolina’s wrath

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With no reported casualties, Cebu was spared from Tropical Depression Jolina’s (international name: Conson) wrath as it made its way across southern Luzon on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDDRMO) said no casualties or injured persons were recorded when the entire northern Cebu was placed under Storm Signal No. 1 on Tuesday morning.

However, PDRRMO chief Neil Sanchez said floodings occurred in at least three localities – Bogo City, and in the towns of San Remigio, and Borbon – all of which are located in north Cebu.

The floodings in San Remigio, said Sanchez, prompted local officials there to evacuate at least 41 households.

“41 households were subjected to preemptive evacuation due to rising floodwaters. So far, evacuation was also done in other affected localities but the residents returned since the water subsided right away,” said Sanchez in Cebuano.

While no infrastructures were damaged, Sanchez said agricultural crops in Borbon town, a fourth-class municipality located around 77 kilometers north of Cebu City, were destroyed.

“We’re still waiting for the official figures on how much the damage costs,” he added.

According to initial findings from the PDRRMO, non-stop rains and high tide triggered several waterways in Bogo City, San Remigio, and Borbon to overflow.

In the meantime, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), as of 5 p.m., has lifted Storm Signal No. 1 in Cebu except in Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Bantayan Islands and Tabogon.

A total of 161 passengers were left stranded in various ports in Cebu when storm signals in most parts of northern Cebu were hoisted earlier today.

Jolina has slightly weakened as it makes its way towards Romblon island in a west-northwestward direction at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

It packs winds with speeds up to 100 kph and gustiness reaching up to 125 kph.

Pagasa projected Jolina to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday afternoon, September 10.

