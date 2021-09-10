Cebu City cops start issuing citation tickets against erring bikers, joggers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police will start issuing citation tickets to erring bikers and joggers who will be caught violating health protocols.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they will start issuing tickets on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Parilla said that when violators are issued citation tickets, they will no longer be brought to holding facilities for heath protocol violators. If they will not pay the P500 fine for the violation, a criminal case will be filed against them for disobeying the protocols implemented in the city.

Last August 16, leisure biking and jogging activities done outdoors were prohibited while the city was under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

On September 8, the city’s status was downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) and leisure biking and jogging was again allowed.

But the Executive Order 142 of acting mayor Mike Rama stated that biking and jogging in groups isn’t allowed. This is one restriction the police will be monitoring on bikers and joggers, apart from the other health protocols such as proper wearing of face masks.

Parilla also clarified that group exercises, as stated in the EO, remains prohibited even under GCQ.

